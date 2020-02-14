'The Batman': Robert Pattinson embraces iconic Batsuit to become new Caped Crusader in first look

The director of the upcoming Hollywood flick, The Batman, Matt Reeves took to his Twitter page and unveiled the first look of Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader. It's a video which also gives us a glimpse of the Batman suit and Robert makes for a hot superhero, indeed. This is the first time, Pattinson is donning the black cape and fans went berserk when the announcement was made.

Matt posted the camera test video on his Twitter page with a caption stating, "#TheBatman #CameraTest". He also credited the music and the person who shot by further tweeting, "Shot by @GreigfraserD Music by @m_giacchino"

Michael Giacchino also shared his excitement on composing the music, he tweeted, "Yes folks that’s my music in the video Matt just sent out. Enjoy!!"

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about The Batman, Robert had told Variety, "I’d had Batman in my mind for a while. It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him."

When quizzed about wearing the bat-suit, the Twilight actor had replied, "I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative! He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit."

Robert went on to say, "You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'"