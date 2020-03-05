'The Batman' new stills: Robert Pattinson poses in stylish Batsuit alongside badass batmobile

After sharing Robert Pattinson's first look as Caped Crusader in The Batman, director Matt Reeves has shared new stills from the much-awaited flick. In this film, for the first time, we will be seeing the Twilight star donning the bat suit. This has led to fan frenzy and can't wait to see Robert in a never-seen-before avatar as one of the most loved superheroes. In the new stills shared by Reeves, Pattinson is seen giving an intense look wearing the bat-suit and standing beside his batmobile.

We also get to see the closer look of the handsome actor as Batman and the interiors of the stylish car too. Matt tweeted the stills with a caption stating, "#TheBatman".

Check it out below:

Along with Robert, The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as supervillain Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Earlier while talking about starring in The Batman, Robert had told Time Out magazine, "I hadn't even done the audition. It's just nerve-wracking because I was excited about it and you think: really, is this how I'm going to lose this role? It's the most annoying circumstances to lose something."

He added, "Everyone was like: 'Is that true, is that true?' And it wasn't true at the time, I hadn't got the job. It was pretty terrifying."

The Batman is slated to release on June 21, 2021, and the shooting started earlier this year.