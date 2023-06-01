That ‘70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of two counts of rape, faces 30 years in prison

That ‘70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of two counts of rape

American actor Danny Masterson popularly known for his role in popular TV show That’ 70’s Show was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women in his Hollywood Hills home.

According to Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, the jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision on the charge that Danny Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003.

After a week of deliberations, the jurors came to a decision that the actor has assaulted two women, Jen B. and N. Trout in his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.

According to a report from Variety, as the verdict was read, Danny was seen standing expressionless while his wife model and actress Bijou Phillips, who sitting in the court sobbed heavily.

Danny Masterson who was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills house in the early 2000’s faces 30 years to life in prison at sentencing.

One of the accusers, N.Trout said in a statement, “I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behavior, I am disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts, but take great solace in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology, and others, will have to fully account for their abhorrent actions in civil court.”

Danny Masterson is best known as He is best known as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show, Milo Foster in Men at Work, and Jameson Rooster Bennett in The Ranch. Netflix fired him from his comedy series The Ranch after he was accused by three women of sexual assault in March 2017.