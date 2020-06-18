'That 70's Show' actor Daniel Masterson charged of raping three women, could face 45 years in prison if convicted

The Los Angeles district attorney office announced on Wednesday that actor Daniel Masterson was charged of forcibly raping three women. He is most remembered as Steven Hyde from 'That 70s' show'. The 44-year-old has been charged of rape by force or fear in separate incidents which occured between 2001 and 2003.

A complaint has been filed which accuses Daniel of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. In the same year, around October-December, the actor was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he reportedly invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case, confirmed that all of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson's house. The District Attorney's office declined to file sexual assault charges against the actor in two more cases, one due to insufficient evidence, and the other owing to statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

Daniel Masterson's attroney released a press statement that read:

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

A warrant for Daneil's arrest was filed on Tuesday but no reports of his arrest have been made yet. If convicted, the actor, who played Jameson 'Rooster' Bennett in 'The Ranch', could face maximum sentence of 45 years in state prison