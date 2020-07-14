'Thankful Naya got beautiful little boy got back on boat': Hollywood mourns death of 'Glee' actor

Hollywood is mourning the death of Naya Rivera who was found dead after missing from the past few days. The Glee actor had gone on a boating trip at Lake Piru with four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey on Wednesday. After Naya went missing, Josey was found asleep on the boat by the authorities. She had saved him from drowning and put him back on the boat but couldn't;t save herself.

Many celebrities took to their social media pages and paid condolences to Naya on her death. Jane Lynch tweeted, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family." While Josh Sussman wrote, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Alex Newell tweeted, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey, you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!"

While Josh Gad expressed his sadness by writing, "Sick to my stomach. RIP #nayarivera". Bebe Rexha tweeted, "This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera".

Naya's Glee co-star Kevin McHale in a series of tweets paid tribute to her. He wrote about her son by stating, "If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat."

Check out a few tweets below:

Sadly, Naya is the third main cast member of Glee who passed away in the 30s.