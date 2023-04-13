Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ten-year-long Harry Potter web series with all new cast announced by Warner Bros, fans divided

A new series on Harry Potter has been announced with each season focussing on one of the seven books in the popular franchise from JK Rowling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Ten-year-long Harry Potter web series with all new cast announced by Warner Bros, fans divided
Harry Potter will stream on Max

At its press event in the US, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed that a new Harry Potter series is in the works, which will be an adaptation ‘faithful to the books’. The show, which is planned to run over ten years, will feature an all new cast as the principal characters. A motion poster for the show was unveiled at the event.

The TV series will be streaming on Max, the rechristened streaming service from Warner Bros, formerly known as HBO Max. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, HBO Max shared the first motion poster of the Harry Potter TV series and captioned it, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books."

The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to the press on April 12. Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a "decade-long series." It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

However, fans are divided over the development. Many have praised the new series idea saying it will help Harry Potter reach out to new generation of viewers. "The way I just screamed right now," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Cant wait for this." But there are others, who feel that it would be ‘impossible’ to recreate the original cast from the super-successful Harry Potter films. "Prepare to be... DISAPPOINTED," a user commented. Another wrote, "I’m sorry but nobody can replace the original cast. Impossible.”

Harry Potter is a book series written by JK Rowling, which is among the highest-selling fiction series in English language. The series was adapted into a franchise of eight films with Daniel Radcliffe famously playing the titular character, along with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the other lead roles. The movie series starred some of the biggest and most acclaimed actors from British cinema in supporting roles. The films grossed $7.7 billion worldwide. Warner Bros has always dreamed of the Harry Potter television series and the discussion caught fire in 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.