Ten-year-long Harry Potter web series with all new cast announced by Warner Bros, fans divided

At its press event in the US, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed that a new Harry Potter series is in the works, which will be an adaptation ‘faithful to the books’. The show, which is planned to run over ten years, will feature an all new cast as the principal characters. A motion poster for the show was unveiled at the event.

The TV series will be streaming on Max, the rechristened streaming service from Warner Bros, formerly known as HBO Max. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, HBO Max shared the first motion poster of the Harry Potter TV series and captioned it, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books."

The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to the press on April 12. Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a "decade-long series." It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

However, fans are divided over the development. Many have praised the new series idea saying it will help Harry Potter reach out to new generation of viewers. "The way I just screamed right now," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Cant wait for this." But there are others, who feel that it would be ‘impossible’ to recreate the original cast from the super-successful Harry Potter films. "Prepare to be... DISAPPOINTED," a user commented. Another wrote, "I’m sorry but nobody can replace the original cast. Impossible.”

Harry Potter is a book series written by JK Rowling, which is among the highest-selling fiction series in English language. The series was adapted into a franchise of eight films with Daniel Radcliffe famously playing the titular character, along with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the other lead roles. The movie series starred some of the biggest and most acclaimed actors from British cinema in supporting roles. The films grossed $7.7 billion worldwide. Warner Bros has always dreamed of the Harry Potter television series and the discussion caught fire in 2021.

