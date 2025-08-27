Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with friendship bracelet given with phone number by..., and then...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is no less than a blockbuster classic romantic love story. Read on to know the love timeline of the newly engaged couple.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: Taylor Swift has said “yes” to Travis Kelce, marking a new chapter in one of pop culture’s most talked-about love stories. The Grammy-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star announced their engagement with dreamy garden photos on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

How did it all begin?

Their journey together has been nothing short of a fairytale. It all began in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. As per the reports, the NFL star tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — a sweet gesture that didn’t work out that night but would later spark a real connection. A few weeks later, reports surfaced that the two had started talking, and by September, Swift was seen cheering for him at a Chiefs game, sitting right next to his mother. That was the moment the world knew something special was brewing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The growing closeness between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Over the months, the couple grew closer, balancing stadium lights and stage spotlights. Swift became a regular at Kelce’s games, while the footballer travelled across continents to support her concerts. Their families met, their public appearances multiplied, and the bond only got stronger.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take the internet by storm

After nearly two years of dating, Kelce proposed in a rose-filled garden, and Swift’s dazzling engagement ring has already become the talk of social media. In a playful caption, the couple wrote: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” For Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom alike, it’s not just an engagement. It’s the love story everyone has been cheering for — one that started with a bracelet and has now turned into wedding bells. The couple is expected to tie the knot in 2026.

