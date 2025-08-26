Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with friendship bracelet given with phone number by..., and then...

Himachal: Massive destruction due to heavy rains in Kullu, NH-3 damaged, Beas river swells, authorities issue advisories

Mark Zuckerberg spends Rs 221 crore on security, know how much world's richest man Elon Musk spend, and reason behind high security

DNA TV Show: How will Donald Trump's tariffs impact India

Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh slams, questions her 'honesty, sensibility': 'Ek ladki jo kehti hai ki woh 4 ladko ko..'

Gautam Adani wins CCI approval to acquire this debt-ridden company, its business is...

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...

New turn in Greater Noida dowry murder case, Nikki Bhati's funeral video contradicts her family's claims

Post Office MIS: Get Rs 9250 interest every month by investing Rs...; check scheme, eligibility, deposits and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with friendship bracelet given with phone number by..., and then...

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement: How love blossomed, it all started with..

Himachal: Massive destruction due to heavy rains in Kullu, NH-3 damaged, Beas river swells, authorities issue advisories

Himachal: Massive destruction due to heavy rains in Kullu, NH-3 damaged, Beas ri

Mark Zuckerberg spends Rs 221 crore on security, know how much world's richest man Elon Musk spend, and reason behind high security

Mark Zuckerberg spends Rs 221 crore on security, know how much world's richest m

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics

Popular singer Taylor Swift got engaged to footballer Travis Kelce, and the internet can't keep calm about their photos.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Taylor Swift has officially said yes to Travis Kelce! The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs player shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram with beautiful garden photos that immediately lit up the internet. After dating for almost two years, the couple announced they’re ready to take the next step and get married.

In a fun caption, they joked, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The pictures showed Travis getting down on one knee surrounded by pink and white roses, followed by sweet moments of the two hugging. One close-up shot gave fans a glimpse of Taylor’s sparkling diamond ring, which quickly became the biggest talking point online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Over the past year, Taylor and Travis have been seen supporting each other at football games, concerts, and family events, making them one of the most talked-about couples in pop culture. Now, with their romantic proposal making headlines and everyone curious about the wedding, fans from both the Swiftie world and Chiefs Kingdom are celebrating their love story.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG boost to India's naval power as Indian Navy commissions 2 new warships - INS Udaygiri, Himgiri
BIG boost to India's naval power as Indian Navy commissions 2 new warships
Blue, Maroon, White, Orange... Why do Indian passports come in different colours? Know the significance behind each one
Why Indian passports come in Blue, Maroon, White, Orange
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih
Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep telling him you are...'
Mohammed Siraj sends message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'I keep...'
From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE