Taylor Swift says yes to Travis Kelce, drops lovey-dovey photos from engagement ceremony: See pics

HOLLYWOOD
Popular singer Taylor Swift got engaged to footballer Travis Kelce, and the internet can't keep calm about their photos.
Taylor Swift has officially said yes to Travis Kelce! The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs player shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram with beautiful garden photos that immediately lit up the internet. After dating for almost two years, the couple announced they’re ready to take the next step and get married.
In a fun caption, they joked, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The pictures showed Travis getting down on one knee surrounded by pink and white roses, followed by sweet moments of the two hugging. One close-up shot gave fans a glimpse of Taylor’s sparkling diamond ring, which quickly became the biggest talking point online.
Over the past year, Taylor and Travis have been seen supporting each other at football games, concerts, and family events, making them one of the most talked-about couples in pop culture. Now, with their romantic proposal making headlines and everyone curious about the wedding, fans from both the Swiftie world and Chiefs Kingdom are celebrating their love story.