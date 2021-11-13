taylor swift releases her short film all too well deets inside

Taylor Swift attended a premiere of the 10-minute 'All Too Well: The Short Film' at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City which she wrote and directed on Friday night.

Swift's admirers wore 'red', 'naturally,' and cheered and sang along at her request.



Swift has never commented on the exact origins of `All Too Well`, which came out nearly 10 years ago. But according to clues put together by her followers, the song details Swift`s painful breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal, who dated the singer in 2010, reports variety.com.



Before the short film started, Taylor Swift thanked her fans for helping her create 'a cinematic universe around' the song.



"For me personally, this song is 100 per cent about us and you," Swift told the group, as she explained how "All Too Well" didn`t even have its own music video when she released her album "Red."



`All Too Well: The Short Film` is like a music video on steroids meets a Noah Baumbach movie. It`s set to Swift`s 10-minute, extended version of `All Too Well`, a bonus track part of Swift`s `Red (Taylor`s Version)`, which was released on Friday.



In the new lyrics to the song, Swift sings: "You kept me like a secret and I kept you like an oath/You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die."



The movie features dialogue - mostly fighting - between the lead actors: Sadie Sink as a younger Swift, and Dylan O`Brien (as presumably Jake Gyllenhaal). In real life, Gyllenhaal is nine years older than Swift.



The film offers insights for people who have long admired and wondered about the origin of "All Too Well" (we think). In one scene, the male character complains that his girlfriend is too quiet with his friends, and she blames him for not holding her hand at the dinner table.

He also skips her 21st birthday party, and the infamous scarf from the song makes an appearance, left at her boyfriend's sister's house (and also featured in a real-life paparazzi shot of Swift walking with Gyllenhaal).



Swift appears in a cameo as herself at the end, in a sequence where she`s written a novel called "All Too Well" based on the doomed relationship.



Swift's 10-minute live performance of ‘All Too Well’ on a red guitar capped up the showing. As she exited the theatre, she re-played the film.

(Inputs from IANS)