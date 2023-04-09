Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn part ways after dating for six years

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift decided to part ways after dating for 6 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn part ways after dating for six years
Photo credit: Twitter

American Singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift is roaring in her career with Era Tour, US leg being sold out but her love affairs are still suffering from instability in view of the fact that Swift has broken up with Stars at Noon actor Joe Alwyn after dating for 6 years.

As reported by People, a US-based media house, news of separation is confirmed by a close source to the pair. Joe was also not present at any of the concerts in Era Tour. The couple parted ways a few weeks ago. "It wasn't dramatic. [The relationship] just ran its course," a source confirmed to Page Six. Swift has never commented about the status of her relationship neither has Joe ever given a firm response to the dating speculations. But several incidents have always proven how well the couple was in love.

Joe has always been sarcastic towards the media asking for his confirmation of the relationship. When asked by reporters about getting engaged with the singer-songwriter, he replied "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," actor later added, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

The rock-solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. The 10-time Grammy winner and the Harriet star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. They have always bonded over music, resulting in several collaborations during the Pandemic.

The 2020 Sister albums Folklore and Evermore included the association of Joe and Swift making them win a GRAMMY for Folklore and a nomination for Evermore in the 2022 ceremony under the same category. Joe used to write with the fictional name of William Bowery.

In her award acceptance speech, You Belong With Me singer mentioned Joe by stating "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine" which reflected the love and respect she has for the actor.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
5 fancy blouse designs inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, perfect for every occassion
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.