Taylor Swift gives sassy reply to ex-boyfriend Matty Healy's mom's jibe: 'She has to take...'

Taylor, now happily in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, is focusing on her personal happiness and ongoing success.

Taylor Swift is keeping her cool after comments made by her ex-boyfriend Matt Healy’s mother, Denise Welch. The pop star, who had a brief romance with the 1975 frontman in 2023 following her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn, was subtly referenced during Denise’s appearance on a talk show.

Despite the remarks, Taylor reportedly doesn’t plan to respond, at least for now.

Denise Welch Opens Up About Taylor Swift and Her Son’s Past

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Denise Welch hinted at the challenges of her son Matt's brief relationship with Taylor. “Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost,” she said.

“Not that I have anything against (Taylor) at all. It was just, it was tricky. Listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she (Taylor) writes a whole album about it.”

Taylor Swift Reportedly Unbothered by Remarks

According to Female First UK, Taylor doesn’t intend to give too much attention to Denise’s comments. A source told DailyMail.com, “It's a bit obnoxious in Taylor's eyes, but she has to take the high road. If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor's, if she were ever to respond, she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide.”

Focus Remains on Positivity and Moving Forward

The source added that Taylor is trying to remain respectful. “Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly. But if Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something. The ball is still in Denise's court to see if she wants to continue the narrative she brought upon herself.”

Currently Focused on Love and Career

Taylor, now happily in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, is focusing on her personal happiness and ongoing success. While fans continue to speculate about the inspiration behind her songs, the singer seems determined to avoid any unnecessary drama,unless it’s through her music.