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Taylor Swift gets married to football champ Travis Kelce; Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Adam Sandler, Ed Sheeran celebrate couple's big day

Popular singer Taylor Swift finally got married to footballer Travis Kelce, and their star-studded wedding ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 10:42 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taylor Swift gets married to football champ Travis Kelce; Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Adam Sandler, Ed Sheeran celebrate couple's big day
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Image source: Twitter)
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Singer Taylor Swift and football champion Travis Kelce's real-life "Love Story" has entered its forever chapter, as the couple officially tied the knot. The duo's wedding ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Swift's representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

Who attended the wedding ceremony? 

In a statement, the rep shared that the ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler. A star-studded guest list turned out to celebrate the couple's big day, with A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haimsisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger.

Also read: Aamir Khan- Gauri Spratt wedding: 150 guests, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Santoshi to attend private lunch, food menu curated by couple, includes...

As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly shared any photos or posts from their wedding celebrations. Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on Aug. 26, 2025, which included several photos from their enchanting garden proposal. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote the caption. 

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance bloom? 

The power couple met after Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts. Although he was unsuccessful, he publicly declared his interest in Swift on his New Heights podcast in July 2023, and they began seeing each other shortly afterward, thanks in part to Taylor's mom, as per People.

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