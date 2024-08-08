Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once and use phone for 336 days, price of plan is just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

9 Indian films based on real crimes

9 Indian films based on real crimes

8 health benefits of having sprouts for breakfast

8 health benefits of having sprouts for breakfast

Oldest animals in the world

Oldest animals in the world

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna were cancelled after arrests over an alleged planned ISIS-linked attack on singer

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason
Taylor Swift
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.

Taylor Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour. Event organizer Barracuda Music said in a post on its Instagram channel late Wednesday that "we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety." It cited government officials' "confirmation" of a planned attack at the stadium.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities said they had arrested two suspected extremists, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the upcoming concerts. The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.
    
Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," the Austria Press Agency reported.
    
Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group. The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn't give more details.
  
The cancelation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up. Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.
 
Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimized, an abstract risk justified raising security. Barracuda Music said that "all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days."    

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'It has taken a while...': Zayed Khan opens up on change in family dynamic after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

'It has taken a while...': Zayed Khan opens up on change in family dynamic after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

REVEALED: Real reason why Vinesh Phogat gained 100 grams which led to her disqualification

REVEALED: Real reason why Vinesh Phogat gained 100 grams which led to her disqualification

Mahindra teases Thar Roxx features ahead of Independence day launch: Dual-tone interior to panoramic sunroof, know more

Mahindra teases Thar Roxx features ahead of Independence day launch: Dual-tone interior to panoramic sunroof, know more

Meet Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal who wore Rs 30000 t-shirt during townhall to announce no appraisals

Meet Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal who wore Rs 30000 t-shirt during townhall to announce no appraisals

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement