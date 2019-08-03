Tamilrockers leak Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw full movie online

Notorious online piracy website Tamilrockers has done it once again. The website which is known to be a curse for movies, has now claimed its latest victim - Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The latest offering of the popular Fast and Furious franchise has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham in the leads and it hit the theatres in India on Friday. Not even a day had passed before the film's release and it was leaked online on Friday itself by Tamilrockers.

Not only Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Tamilrockers had also leaked The Lion King and Spiderman: Far From Home within a single day of the films hitting the theatres. A number of Hollywood, Bollywood and regional movies have been leaked by the website in the past as well. Avengers: Endgame full movie was leaked online by Tamilrockers two days before the film hit the theatres.

While the government and concerned authorities have been trying to curb the menace of piracy, Tamilrockers always manage to get away somehow. Though, Tamilrockers have been blacklisted, they continue to work through proxy servers and websites.

The most recent offering from the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, has managed to impress the audience as well as the critics. The movie recorded a much better opening day figures than Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, which also released on the same day.