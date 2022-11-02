Takeoff death: Know all about Atlanta Rap Trio Migos member, shot dead at 28

TakeOff

Rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio band Migos , was shot and killed in Houston, at the age of 28. The tragic, sudden demise of the artist has shocked music lovers across the globe. Let's get to know more about the deceased talent, Takeoff.

Takeoff's real name

Kirshnik Khari Ball, often known as Takeoff, was born in 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He started rapping in 2008 alongside Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and in 2011 the group released their debut mixtape under the name Migos, titled Juug Season.

The Breakthrough

In 2013, their breakthrough single, Versace, propelled them to rap prominence and earned them a Drake remix.

The success of Migos

With over 20 platinum and gold singles and albums certified by the RIAA, including their Hot 100 No. 1 smash Bad and Boujee, Migos has since grown to become one of the most popular hip-hop acts in recent years and one of the most successful rap groups of all time.

Other notable tracks of Migos

Stir Fry, MotorSport with Cardi B, and Walk It Talk It with Drake are some of Migos' previous Top 10 successes.

The breakup of Migos

According to Variety, although there was no formal announcement of the group's breakup, Offset has been working independently while Takeoff and Quavo had been collaborating as a duet in recent years. Built for Infinity Links was released last month, a duo record by the two. The Last Rocket, the sole solo album released by Takeoff in 2018, opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Takeoff's tragic demise