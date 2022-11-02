Search icon
The talented young rapper's death has sent a shockwave among music lovers. Read on to know more about Takeoff

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Takeoff death: Know all about Atlanta Rap Trio Migos member, shot dead at 28
TakeOff
Rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio band Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, at the age of 28. The tragic, sudden demise of the artist has shocked music lovers across the globe. Let's get to know more about the deceased talent, Takeoff.
 
Takeoff's real name
 
Kirshnik Khari Ball, often known as Takeoff, was born in 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He started rapping in 2008 alongside Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and in 2011 the group released their debut mixtape under the name Migos, titled Juug Season.
 
The Breakthrough
 
In 2013, their breakthrough single, Versace, propelled them to rap prominence and earned them a Drake remix. 
 
The success of Migos
 
With over 20 platinum and gold singles and albums certified by the RIAA, including their Hot 100 No. 1 smash Bad and Boujee, Migos has since grown to become one of the most popular hip-hop acts in recent years and one of the most successful rap groups of all time. 
 
Other notable tracks of Migos
 
Stir Fry, MotorSport with Cardi B, and Walk It Talk It with Drake are some of Migos' previous Top 10 successes. 
 

The breakup of Migos 
 
According to Variety, although there was no formal announcement of the group's breakup, Offset has been working independently while Takeoff and Quavo had been collaborating as a duet in recent years. Built for Infinity Links was released last month, a duo record by the two. The Last Rocket, the sole solo album released by Takeoff in 2018, opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
 
Takeoff's tragic demise
 
According to Variety, a representative for the city`s police department has confirmed his death. On Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., the rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and another Migos band member, were playing dice. As per the reports of Variety, Police informed KPRC Houston that there was a gathering of 40 to 50 people there when the shooting happened. and a man with a head or neck gunshot wound. Quavo was uninjured, while Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
