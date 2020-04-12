Taika Waititi teases Thor-Iron Man reunion in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', leaves fans hopeful for 'Tony Stark's' return

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker Taika Waititi pulled a practical joke on his fans on Saturday and gave them a scoop from his much-awaited film Thor: Love and Thunder. In an Instagram Live, Taika gave fans a glimpse into the script of the film. To the shock of the fans, he showed a conversation between Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Thor. Fans could not believe their eyes, wondering if Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark will actually return from the dead for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Of course, on more careful perusal, the scene turned out to be totally false. Read the conversation between the two characters below.

Thor: Tony?!Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!Thor: You’re back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!Thor: But how? I saw you die.Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: Mother Frigga, no. So... we’re assembling again?Tony: Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as... The Avengerers.

However, Taika did tease a few details about his movie with Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo in a separate Thor: Ragnarok watch party. "It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing," he said.

Taika took the Thor franchise to another height when he had introduced hard-drinking Valkyrie and exiled Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. The much-anticipated Love and Thunder will also bring back Natalie Portman as the powerful female Thor and Christian Bale as the villain. It is slated to release on February 18, 2022.