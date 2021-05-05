'It might be the best Marvel film ever': Director Taika Waititi on Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The filming of Thor: Love and Thunder produced under Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney's Studio Motion Picture has entered its last leg. The Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi has claimed that it's going to be the best Marvel film ever.

When asked about the film's shooting experience, during an appearance on Australia's Weekend Today, reported by Daily Mail, "We've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel," Waititi said. "It might be the best Marvel film ever."

Further, the director commented on working with the film's protagonist, Chris Hemsworth who plays the titular role. He was pleased to work with him as he has all the qualities of a superhero or to say in the lead role.

"He is a funny guy, he's a good friend, and he's also someone that you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that's all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie", Waititi said.

Assuming their titular roles, Chris Hemsworth would be seen as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor's love interest, last seen in Thor: The Dark World, Jane Foster's role, will be played by Natalie Portman. Christian Bale has undergone a look transformation with a bald head and lean body for the role of Gorr The God Butcher. The director also reprises his role as Korg in the movie.

The most awaited moment in the movie would be a crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy as Thor was spotted on the Benatar starship at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The movie was set to release by the end of this year but has been shifted to May 6, 2022, due to the ongoing pandemic.