Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

This music and film icon revolutionised stage performances, with even several Bollywood superstars copying him

There have been few celebrities or public figures who have gained the kind of fame that transcends geographies and times. These are icons are popular by just their given name, a kind of pop culture recognition that everyone craves. One such celeb was the man who revolutionised not just rock and roll music but also the concept of stardom. So much so that even Bollywood superstars copied this man born in the US. And decades after his death, he continues to earn crores each year.

The superstar who inspired Aamir Khan, Shammi Kapoor

Elvis Presley is called the King of Rock and Roll. The singer-actor was born in 1935 in Mississippi, USA. He began his singing career as a teenager in the early 50s with his first recordings but it was in 1956 that he became the breakout star with his new sound and energetic moves on stage. More than his voice or singing, Elvis was known for his stage presence as he danced and gyrated energetically while performing. He carried this persona to films as well and, for the next decade or so, was the biggest musical act in the world.

Shammi Kapoor adopted Elvis’ mannerisms in his persona as Bollywood’s ‘Rebel Hero’. The physical resemblance between the two added to the comparisons. Years later, another superstar would imitate Elvis’ mannerisms in his early years. Aamir Khan also admittedly used Elvis’ style in films where he played a performer. Mithun Chakraborty famously borrowed a lot from Elvis in his performance as Jimmy in the 1982 classic Disco Dancer.

Elvis’ untimely death and legacy

By the 1970s, Elvis’ drinking had caught up with him and he became grossly overweight, a far sight from his energetic self from the 50s and 60s. By the mid-70s, his health was failing and he cancelled several shows after having no energy to perform. In August 1977, Elvis had a heart attack that claimed his life. The ‘King’ was just 42.

However, even death did not stop Elvis’ popularity and earnings. His estate continued to earn in royalties and merchandise even after his death. In fact, as per Forbes, Elvis remains one of the highest-earning dead celebrities year after year. In 2022, Forbes estimated that Elvis earned around $110 million (Rs 900 crore), a full 45 years after his death. Among dead celebs, only Michaeal Jackson routinely out-earns him.

