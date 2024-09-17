Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Superstar cut fees from Rs 20 crore to Rs 20 lakh, didn't let his name be used for promotions, film earned Rs 1300 crore

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport on high alert; what are quarantine rules?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Superstar cut fees from Rs 20 crore to Rs 20 lakh, didn't let his name be used for promotions, film earned Rs 1300 crore

Superstar cut fees from Rs 20 crore to Rs 20 lakh, didn't let his name be used for promotions, film earned Rs 1300 crore

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

9 most exciting upcoming Bollywood releases

9 most exciting upcoming Bollywood releases

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Superstar cut fees from Rs 20 crore to Rs 20 lakh, didn't let his name be used for promotions, film earned Rs 1300 crore

This superstar cut his fees by 99% and did not allow his name to be used for promotions. Yet, the film earned Rs 1300 crore

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

Superstar cut fees from Rs 20 crore to Rs 20 lakh, didn't let his name be used for promotions, film earned Rs 1300 crore
Actor who slashed his fees by 99%
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In these days, actors like to charge a premium for their involvement in films. Fees of several crores are passé for the biggest and most successful superstars of our times. There are a very few times when actors cut their fees and that too, only by a small proportion. So the story of the superstar who cut his fees by 99% is a strange one, and also a heart warming one.

The superstar who cut his fees by 99%

In the early-90s, Robin Williams was a successful comic and dramatic actor. Having appeared in commercial successes like Dead Poets’ Society and Good Morning Vietnam, the actor had proved his bankability. As a result, he had begun charging a hefty fees of $8 million (roughly Rs 20 crore in 1991-92) for a film. However, when he was contacted to voice the iconic Genie in Aladdin, Robin Williams made the surprising call to work for virtually free. In gratitude for his success with Touchstone Pictures's Good Morning, Vietnam, Robin Williams voiced the Genie for SAG scale pay of $75,000 (Rs 20 lakh). This is the lowest an actor could charge as part of the Screen Actors Guild requirements.

robin-williams-aladdin-genie

Why Robin Williams was not used in Aladdin promotions

Robin Williams was working on another major picture that was set to be released just a month after Aladdin was scheduled to hit the screens. That film was Toys. The actor was apprehensive about Aladdin may eat into Toys’ marketability. Hence he stipulated in his contract that neither his name nor image be used for marketing, and that his character take no more than 25% of space on advertising artwork

Aladdin’s box office bonanza

Aladdin was made on a relatively small budget of $28 million (Rs 70 crore), partly because of Williams’ foregoing his fees. But it was a monumental success at the box office, earning over $504 million (Rs 1300 crore). It ended up being one of the highest grossing films of all time. Williams went on to star in some of the most successful films of all time before his untimely death in 2014.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

Meet man, billionaire investor who owns land where 'dinosaurs once lived', his net worth is Rs...

Meet man, billionaire investor who owns land where 'dinosaurs once lived', his net worth is Rs...

This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...

This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement