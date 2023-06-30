Supermodel Naomi Campbell gives birth to baby boy at 53, says ‘it's never too late to become a mother’

Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the second time

English model Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her son through her official Instagram handle on Thursday. The baby boy is Naomi’s second child. She gave birth to her first- a girl - in 2021. The supermodel shared a note about giving birth at the age of 53. The model, however, did not share any further details.

Taking to Instagram, Naomi shared a beautiful picture, where she was holding the baby boy’s hand while she held him in her arms. Her two-year-old daughter was also in the frame, holding her baby brother’s hand in the adorable family picture. They were all dressed in white.

Captioning the picture, the former supermodel wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God (folded hands emoji), blessed! Welcome baby boy (heart emojis)… It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Fans sent their blessings and congratulatory messages to the family in the comments section. Celebs like Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow and others also congratulated Naomi on the birth of her second child.

In May 2021, Campbell had announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, at the age of 50. In February 2022, she confirmed to Vogue that her daughter was her biological child and not adopted as had been speculated.

Naomi Campbell is one of the most successful and recognised models in the last half a century. She was the first black woman to appear on the covers of Time, Vogue France, and British Vogue. She was among the six models of her generation who were widely regarded as ‘supermodels’ by the media. Naomi also made some acting appearances, including reality show The Face.