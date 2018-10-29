Success of Dev Patel's Oscar-nominated 'Lion' changed nothing for child actor Sunny Pawar

Child actor Sunny Pawar gained international fame with Australian film Lion but says he does not like when people refer to him as a star or a hero.

Sunny is best known for his role as a younger Saroo Brierley in Garth Davis's 2016 biographical drama Lion which also featured Dev Patel as the older Saroo.

"My life hasn't changed much after the film. It's still the same as it was before the release. People around me call me star and a hero. But I don't like it. I don't want to be called a star. I feel nice when people call me Sunny," the child star told PTI.

He will be next seen in Chippa, a coming-of-age film of a 10-year-old boy narrated across a single night.

The film will be screened in the 'Discovering India Section' at the 20th edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

"I am feeling very good that my second film is releasing. I had such a nice experience shooting for the film. There was a lot of fun and games atmosphere on set, where we also concentrated on acting. It was such an incredible experience," he said.

"I feel so good when people talk to me post a film. They ask me questions and then I have to answer. I enjoy this a lot. I'll still continue to act as that is my dream," he added.

Written and directed by Safdar Rahman, the film also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Masood Akhtar, Sumeet Thakur and Mala Mukherjee. It is produced by Ultra Media, Travelling Light and Victory Media.

After its debut in MAMI, Chippa will be screened at various International film festivals before its theatrical release in early 2019.