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Student protest goes international: Hollywood actor John Cusack voices in support of youth, says 'beautiful news from my...'

The student protest has become a revolution that transcended the boundaries, with Hollywood actor John Cusack reacting to the youth's peaceful display against power.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 12:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Student protest goes international: Hollywood actor John Cusack voices in support of youth, says 'beautiful news from my...'
John Cusack, CJP protest at Jantar Mantar (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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What started as a peaceful protest with a couple of students has now become a revolution that has transcended boundaries. Hollywood actor John Cusack became the first mainstream artist to react to the student protest at Jantar Mantar. Two days after the Delhi Police lathi-charged against protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march, John expressed his solidarity with the youth. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) to show his support for the student-led protests in India. 

John Cusack celebrates students' revolt against injustice

On X, John shared an essay written by Booker Prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy with the title ‘Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous’. Celebrating the movement, he wrote in the caption, "Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach."

Here's the post of John Cusack

Also read: Soundarya Rajinikanth gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students', netizens ask 'Were you sleeping, where's your appa?' 

How the internet reacts to John Cusack's tweet

John's tweet went viral in no time, but the Indian netizens got divided as well. A section of internet users lauded the actor for voicing support for the students who are seeking accountability from the government and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, another section of netizens trolled John, suggesting that he stay away from Indian politics. A netizen wrote, "Toolkit agenda is getting exposed. India has an in-house toolkit, tukre gang & some more like AAP in the garb of politics. Every sixth person in the world is an Indian & now every family wants their youngster to be given a good job." Another netizen wrote, "Don't meddle in the internal affairs of India. Better to keep off and focus on the problems being faced by the Americans. Arundhati Roy is a chronic hater of India because of her foreign connections for destabilizing India and the present dispensation."

Who is John Cusack

John Cusack is an American actor, popularly known for his performances in blockbusters, including Serendipity, High Fidelity, Con Air and 2012. This ain't the first time he spoke in favour of India. Earlier, John had supported students during their protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. At the time, John questioned the Indian government after a police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMU).

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