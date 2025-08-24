Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, bubble baths, self-care secrets, more

Discover Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine, from skincare essentials to self-care rituals. Learn how the Stranger Things star balances cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen with meditation, journaling, and wellness habits for glowing skin and a healthy lifestyle.

Millie Bobby Brown, the talented actress best known for her role in Stranger Things, has become a global style and beauty icon. Beyond her acting career, she has built her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which reflects her passion for skincare and self-care. Her daily routine is all about balance, keeping her skin glowing, her mind relaxed, and her lifestyle grounded.

Skincare first

Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare routine starts with gentle cleansing to refresh her skin in the morning. She follows it with a lightweight moisturiser to keep her skin hydrated and supple throughout the day. Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of her routine, helping her protect her skin against sun damage even on days when she isn’t filming. In the evenings, she emphasises cleansing off makeup thoroughly and applying a nourishing night cream or face oil to let her skin recover overnight.

Self-care practices

For Millie Bobby Brown, self-care is just as important as skincare. She often speaks about the need to slow down and prioritise mental wellness amidst a busy schedule. Meditation, journaling, and spending quality time with family and pets are some of the practices that keep her grounded. She also enjoys indulging in bubble baths or using calming face masks, making relaxation an essential part of her routine.

Balanced lifestyle

While her beauty routine keeps her glowing, Millie Bobby Brown also maintains balance through healthy lifestyle habits. She focuses on staying hydrated, eating nutritious meals, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule whenever possible. Fitness also plays a role in her wellness, with light exercises and stretching to keep her energy levels steady.

Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine highlights the importance of simple yet consistent skincare and mindful self-care. From cleansing and moisturising to meditating and unwinding with her favourite rituals, she proves that beauty isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling good too. Fans can take inspiration from her routine to create their own balance of skincare and wellness.

