Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...

Did Vinod Kambli believe he outshone Sachin Tendulkar? Brother reveals shocking truth

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

The new parents wrote in a joint post, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 12:17 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown has embraced motherhood. The actress, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have been blessed with their first baby. The couple welcomed their daughter via adoption, announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday, reports People magazine.

    The new parents wrote in a joint post, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

    As per People, the pair, who sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Bongiovi shared a selfie with the actress, first connected through Instagram. They "were friends for a bit" before they started dating, the actress told Wired in 2022. The couple then secretly married in May 2024. 

    In October, the couple posted photos on Instagram from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends. "Forever and always, your wife", the Stranger Things actress captioned the carousel, which featured photos from their nuptials and Brown's two stunning bridal gowns.

    Bongiovi also shared his own set of images on Instagram from the couple's special day. "Forever and always, your husband”, he captioned photos of the newlyweds. In his carousel, the couple can be seen exchanging vows under white floral arch. In other photos, the pair smiles in front of rows of tall trees. Bongiovi also shared a shot with his dad Jon Bon Jovi.

    This past March, the actress opened up about growing her family with Bongiovi while appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast. At the time, the actress said she's really looking forward to becoming a mom. "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake", Brown said. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

    "And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally. It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing", she added.

    The Electric State star went on to say that she and her husband are planning on having a big family since they both come from families with four kids.

    READ | KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far
    Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
    Meet Lakshya, Aryan Khan's hero in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, started out as TV actor, worked with Ektaa Kapoor, Karan Johar
    Meet Lakshya, Aryan Khan's hero in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, started out as TV
    Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'
    Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly
    BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ban
    BIG Relief to Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Rapido resume services after 2-month ba
    Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch
    Before Rashmika-Ayushmann Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE