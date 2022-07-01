Stranger Things 4 actor Winona Ryder talks about her breakup with Johnny Depp

Credit: Winona Ryder-Johnny Depp fanpage/Instagram

Stranger Things actor Winona Ryder, who once made headlines because of her much-publicised relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, has finally opened up about her breakup.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp were in news back in the ’90s, they were engaged for around 3 years. Everyone was in shock when they came to know that they are calling it quits. Johnny even had a tattoo of ‘Winona forever’ when they were dating, later he changed it to ‘wino forever’. In a recent interview, Winona talked about her breakup and how she dealt with it.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she shared that it was really hard for her to move on, it affected her mental health. She said, “I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits]. I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you’re treating yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself inside.’ Because I just wasn’t taking care of myself.”

She further mentioned, “I’ve never talked about it. There’s this part of me that’s very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.” An “an incredible therapist” helped her later.

Read: Johnny Depp denies Rs 2,535 crore deal and apology letter from Disney

Meanwhile, after Johnny Depp won the trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, reports saying that Disney offered Rs 2,535 crores to the actor circulated everywhere. The report also claimed that Disney sent an apology letter to Depp and requested him to return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Later, one of his representatives revealed to NBC News that these reports are not true, ‘This is made up'. For the unversed, Disney had dropped the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It had distanced itself from the actor because of his personal feud with Amber Heard.