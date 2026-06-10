Steven Spielberg lauds horror thrillers Obsession, Backrooms for turning low budgets into box office gold

Made at an estimated budget of $750,000, Obsession has earned over $225 million at the global box office. Made under $10 million, Backrooms has grossed $215 million globally. Both the horror thrillers are still running to packed theatres worldwide.

"I just applaud them", said filmmaker Steven Spielberg as he praised recently released horror films Obsession and Backrooms, which emerged as box office hits. Spielberg, known for his acclaimed projects, which include Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler's List, said he has seen Obsession but has yet to watch Backrooms. The filmmaker lauded the response to the films, made with limited budgets. "I’m so happy for them. I think it’s so fantastic," he told entertainment news outlet Deadline as he attended the screening of his next film, Disclosure Day. "I think it’s great that they had basically very little money, especially 'Obsession had under USD 1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or 9, and they’re doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven’t seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it," he added.

Obsession, Backrooms: Budget and box office

Released on May 15 in United States and May 29 in India, Obsession is directed by Curry Barker and features Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. Made at an estimated budget of $750,000, Obsession has earned over $225 million at the global box office. Backrooms, which hit theatres in US on May 29 and will arrive in India on June 12, features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. It is directed by Kane Parsons and follows a struggling, recently divorced alcoholic and furniture store owner named Clark (Ejiofor) and his therapist, (Reinsve). Reportedly made under $10 million, Backrooms has grossed $215 million globally. Both the horror thrillers are still running to packed theatres worldwide.

About Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day

Spielberg's Disclosure Day is set to release on June 12 and revolves around individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence revolving around extraterrestrial life and race against time and lethal government operatives to reveal the truth about alien existence to the world. It features Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Wyatt Russell, among others.

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