Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ passes away at 40

The renowned DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss of Ellen DeGeneres has passed away.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

His wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed the 40-year-passing old's to People magazine in a statement. 

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told the outlet. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." 

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." 

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." She ended. 

In 2008, tWitch started his career after finishing second on So You Think You Can Dance. After getting his big break, tWitch had appearances in a number of movies, including the "Step Up" series and Magic Mike XXL. He also rose to stardom as The Ellen Show's DJ. 

