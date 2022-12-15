Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death: Ellen DeGeneres, Natasha Gargiulo, Michael Malice mourn DJ's tragic death

Stephen tWitch Boss

The tragic suicidal death of DJ and television presenter Stephen "tWitch" Boss has left several of his fans and admirers heartbroken. They are still finding it difficult to realise that their favourite personality took such a huge step, and ended his life.

DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss of Ellen DeGeneres passed away at the age of 40, on December 14, and his wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed the news to People magazine in a statement.

Soon after the death, several netizens expressed their sorrow on social media. Ellen DeGeneres, who shared a close relationship with her chat show's co-host was among the first ones to mourn the demise. On her social media, she wrote, "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Notable author Michael Malice also grieved over the demise and wrote, "this is just horrific.if you are contemplating suicide consider calling the suicide hotline at 988. It's free and anonymous. If you are someone struggling w suicidal ideation make a promise to a friend or to yourself that you'll talk to someone b4 doing it."

Actress and television host Natasha Gargiulo wrote, "A week ago this is what I saw on the #celebrateblackcinema carpet?! #TWitch RIP shocked & saddened over the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' w/ wife @allisonholker condolences to his family @imdbpro #CriticsChoice."

The statement shared by Stephen's wife reads, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told the outlet. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."