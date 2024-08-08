Twitter
Daisy Ridley, best known for playing Rey in Star Wars, has revealed that she suffers from an incurable autoimmune disorder

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'
Daisy Ridley in Star Wars
British actress Daisy Ridley has revealed she was diagnosed with Graves disease, an immune system disorder that results in overproduction of thyroid hormones in September 2023.

Describing her symptoms during an interview with Women's Health magazine, she said: “It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,' but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out.”

Born in London, Ridley made her name in 2015 when she took on the role of scavenger Rey in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. A central character in the Star Wars movie franchise, she went on to star in several more of the sci-fi films, including 2019's ''Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.''

Patients with Graves' disease have a thyroid gland that overproduces the hormone thyroxine, which can affect a person's appearance and energy level. The disease is incurable, but symptoms can be handled with treatment, according to medical organization the Mayo Clinic.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters

