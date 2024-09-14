Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Ahead of her Homecoming India Tour, Gauri B recalled her journey from an architect to a popular stand-up comedian. She also emphasised that women as stand-up comedians were rare.

Gauri B, the international stand-up comedian who once pursued a career in architecture, is set to bring her brand of humour back to India. Having performed in over 15 countries, Gauri B will be headlining a series of shows in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, marking her first tour in India.

Gauri B began her career as an architect, but her passion for storytelling and humour led her to take a bold step into the world of stand-up comedy. Talking about his journey from architect to comedian, she said, "I always had a flair for humour, even when I was designing buildings. Architecture, for me, was a “safe” career choice, get a degree and get a stable job, so you have something solid to fall back on."

She further added, "I slowly realised architecture wasn't for me. I ended up applying for a Masters programme in creative media in Germany, it was a special program because i was studying with people from different creative backgrounds. And finally, one day I accidentally discovered as a stand-up comedian, I was attending a speaking workshop where we had to talk about a random topic for 5 minutes. My topic was “fear” and when i started talking the whole room sort of burst laughing. That was my first set, the host of the workshop was actually a comedian himself. He told me i should give stand-up a try."

Gauri also emphasised that women as stand-up comedians were rare, "For the longest time, women in comedy were rare. Thankfully, that’s changing now. And the industry is starting to realize that diversity in comedy isn’t just a checkbox — it makes the industry better, sharper, and more relatable. More women are stepping onto the stage, talking about everything from politics to the ridiculousness of everyday life, and audiences are loving it."

Over the years, Gauri B has performed in major cities across the globe, from New York to Sydney. Her success on the international stage places her among a select group of Indian comedians who have made a significant impact outside of India. Now, Gauri B is excited to return to India, where her journey as a comedian began. Her upcoming tour will include performances in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Sharing her excitement for performing in India, Gauri added, "Performing in India for the first time is exciting! As a global artist having performed in 15+ countries and set to perform in even more this coming year, I connect with audiences worldwide. My humour is able to cut through cultural barriers. In India, the nuances might be different, but the essence of human experience is the same. Plus, Indian audiences are sharp, they get satire, and they absolutely love a good roast — which I’m more than happy to deliver."

