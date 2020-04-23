SS Rajamouli slept through most of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'

SS Rajamouli, who had helmed the magnum opus 'Baahubali', revealed that he slept through most of the Oscar-winning film, 'Parasite'. Bong Joon-Ho's black comedy became the talk of the town soon after its release and it was even re-released in theatres, but it failed to impress Rajamouli.

While talking to a Television channel, Rajamouli revealed that he slept through the first half of the film. "Parasite didn’t work much for me, I felt the film was a little slow in the beginning. We started watching the film a little bit late around 10 PM, and so halfway through, I dozed off and slept," he said.

This, obviously, did not go down well with many fans. They termed the director a 'castist' and wrote, "He's..the newest castist on the block, just out ‘the closet: @ssrajamouli. He yawned at the movie parasite? Bro...that movie....its lessons...are already beginning to play out! Watch that insensitive entitled nerve of urs n keep it down However, a few even backed Rajamouli for his 'liking and sensibilites'.

Rajamouli was in news over his upcoming movie 'RRR'. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, the movie also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film has been postponed after coronavirus outbreak in India.