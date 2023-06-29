Search icon
Squid Game 2 introduces new cast members, Jo Yu-ri, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul join franchise, fans can’t keep calm

Squid Game 2 has unveiled new cast members in an Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Squid Game is a Korean TV show

The makers of the sensational hit Korean series Squid Games recently announced that the second season of the show will be releasing in 2024. On Thursday, the show introduced the newly-added cast members in the series through an Instagram post. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the actors’ table read, makers of Squid Game introduced the new entrants to the cast of the popular show.

Squid Game’s official Instagram page shared a carousel post of the cast members at the table read. The first post showed all the existing cast members. “Absolutely ready to be swept away again by this returning cast. Here's Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun at the table reading for #SquidGame2,” read the caption.

The second post introduced the new additions to the cast. “Peep some new faces at the table reading of Squid Game Season 2,” read the caption. The new cast members include South Korean singer Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, rapper and breakdancer Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk and singer Jo Yu-ri.

Fans seem super excited about the introduction of the new cast and posted their views and comments in appreciation of the film makers and casting choices. Most of them, however, pleaded to the makers to announce the release date of the show.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama series, which was released on Netflix in 2021. The series became an instant global sensation and was, at one time, the most-watched Netflix series worldwide.

Created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the series revolves around a clandestine game played by those in financial distress. The participants are given a chance to win huge prize money if they win some children’s games with deadly twists.

