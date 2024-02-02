Twitter
Hollywood

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Squid Game season 2's first look shows Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun furious, all set to unfold the secrets.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

The Korean web series Squid Game took the internet by storm upon its release and now, the makers have released the first look of the season 2 leaving fans intrigued and excited. The video gave a glimpse of the new avatar of Seong Gi-hun. 

On Thursday, Netflix took to its Instagram and dropped the first look video of Squid Game 2 along with some photos from the series. As previously confirmed, Lee Jung-jae is making a return as Seong Gi-hun and this time around, he looks angry and on a mission to unfold the secrets and find the mysterious caller. The photos from the series also featured Gong Yoo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the clip, Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun could be seen wearing a dark blue suit as he excited an airport. He held his phone to his ear as someone said, "You are going to regret the choice you made." An angry Gi-hun replied, "I will find you. No matter what it takes." He then disconnected the call. Sharing the first look, Netflix wrote, "History has it - You can never regret a decision with pink hair. Here's the first look at Squid Game Season 2. @#SquidGamesS2, coming soon only on Netflix!" 

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Hurray, finally!" Another wrote, "the wait is finally over." Another wrote, "this is going to be intense. can't wait." Another comment read, "The excitement is real. bring it on!" Another wrote, "This is pure goosebumps. Please release fast." 

Squid Game is a survival drama that revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, 45.6 billion won or USD 38.3 million, but the stakes are deadly.

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.

