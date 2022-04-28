Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield announces break from acting

File Photo

Andrew Garfield has announced a break from acting After working nonstop last year, actor Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break.



"I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while, "Andrew told Variety.



He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while. "The ‘Tick, tick...BOOM’ star has decided to take a bit of rest after finishing work on FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name.



He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to IndiaToday, With his much-anticipated musical, Under the Banner of Heaven, premiering today, April 28, Andrew Garfield is at the pinnacle of his career. As a result, the question arises as to what piqued his interest in stepping away from the limelight. The actor claimed that he was motivated to do so by a few non-actor A-listers.



Also read: From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: Here's a quick throwback to all Spider-Man films you should watch

“I'm very inspired by Simone Biles and I'm very inspired by her saying, nope, I'm not going to do that vault. I'm going to endanger myself if I vault today. I find that really an incredible example. And Kendrick Lamar, who hasn't put out an album in a while. I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up. Someone who can really be on their own rhythm, bang to the beat of their own drum," said Andrew Garfield.





Inputs from ANI