'Spider-Man: No Way Home' beats 'Sooryavanshi' at the box-office

The Marvel juggernaut, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is smashing records, and setting new benchmarks. The third instalment of Tom Holland's Spidey adventure is been hailed as the best Spider-Man film by many fans, and it is performing well across all languages.

Released on a working Thursday, with 50% occupancy (in Maharastra), along with another Pan-India film 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise,' all these factors haven't affected Marvel's latest outing even for a bit. When it comes to the collection, the film opened to 32.67 CR on Thursday, then there was a slight dip on Friday, and it earned 20.37 CR. However, the film took a massive jump on Saturday and earned a moolah of 26.10 CR. Till now, Holland's Spidey adventure has earned 79.14 CR in three days (net collection) and going by positive word-of-mouth, the film can earn 30 CR on Sunday too.

Take a look at the collection

#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches 26 cr+ on non-festival Saturday in pandemic era is… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 100.84 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/uL7HwKy5GR December 19, 2021

The latest instalment of 'Spider-Man' currently stands as the highest weekend of 2021, (even without counting Sunday's collection) beating Akshay Kumar's Diwali release 'Sooryavanshi.' Before 'Spider-Man,' it was Akshay's cop-drama that brought the audience back to cinemas, and it kick-started the box office. 'Sooryavanshi' earned 77.08 CR in the first weekend, whereas 'No Way Home' has earned 79 CR. However, post-'Sooryavanshi,' none of the other released films could do wonder at the box-office. Be it Salman Khan- Ayush Sharma's 'Antim: The Final Truth,' Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji's 'Bunty aur Babli 2,' and John Abraham's critically panned 'Satyameva Jayate 2.'

Even in the pandemic era, where theatres are running on 50% occupancy, Spider-Man's fantastic reception confirms the fact that the audience is willing to step out, all they need is an entertaining roller-coaster ride like 'No Way Home.' Talking about the second release of the week, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Part 1: The Rise' is also going strong across the globe, and it has earned 100 CR worldwide. Even the Hindi version of the film is getting recognised, and both of the films have brought great relief in the exhibitors' sector.

Next week, Ranveer Singh's much-awaited '83' will release, followed by Shahid Kapoor's sports-drama 'Jersey.' It will be interesting to see how well the Spidey will hold the Indian box-office with his web. After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Marvel will come up with 'Doctor Strange- Multiverse of Madness,' Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' next year.