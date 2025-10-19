FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP to launch massive march in Mumbai against ECI, Sanjay Raut makes BIG announcement: 'BJP...,match-fixing,...'

Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens

'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party

Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violation

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left spe

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'

Tom Holland was considered to replace Daniel Craig and play James Bond. However, the young British actor is now out of the race, and has broken his silence over the same.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 06:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'
Tom Holland
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Hollywood star Tom Holland is out of the race to star as James Bond. The reason behind the same is said to be his watertight contract with Marvel Studios. The 29-year-old actor has been suggested as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 but his Marvel contract is said to forbid him from taking any parts that could overshadow his lead role in the Spider-Man movies, reports ‘Female First UK’.

    A source told ‘The Sun’, "Tom can't play two superheroes, it just won't happen”. The actor previously suggested that he was open to playing Bond and declared that landing the role would be the "pinnacle" of his career.

    Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he said of the rumours, "Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day”. As per ‘Female First UK’, the culinary star then further pressed Tom on the issue. He said, "Can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do? First of all, you’d love that opportunity, right?”

    Tom replied, "I mean, every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have”.

    The 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set to head into production at Pinewood Studios in the UK in April next year and the story, which is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will centre on the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

    The source said, "This is the first Bond of the AI era and the plot is going to reflect that. Writers are going to have some fun. This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh and relevant, especially after such a long break."There's a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes”.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'
    Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says
    Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand
    Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs NZ
    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
    Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
    Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
    'Love solving wars': Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
    Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE