'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland and Zendaya's film gets official release date and title

In an exciting piece of news, Marvel finally after a long wait announced the title of the next 'Spider-Man' film which will be called "Spider-Man: No Way Home". The announcement was shared via a video on 'Spider-Man' aka Tom Holland's Instagram account. In the post, it shows Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya walking by a whiteboard that reveals the true title of the film. The trio complained that they were being given fake titles in the video.

The announcement also revealed the release date for the film. It said 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' comes out Christmas 2021.

Watch the video here.

As for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the film is the third in a series of Spider-Man films by Marvel studios and fans have been waiting forever with anticipation for its release. As per reports, apart from the main cast, two new characters are all set to join the film. Jamie Foxx will be back as the villain electro a role he played in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

Also read Robert Downey Jr wants to create Sherlock Holmes mystery-verse like Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel had also announced that Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as Doctor strange for this film.

Speaking about the film's female lead Zendaya, the actor, in an interview with Vanity Fair's 'The Proust Questionnaire' said that kindness is a quality she appreciates in a person. Zendaya's assertion came when she was asked about the qualities she would like in a man.

Zendaya said, "I most like in a person, how about that? It`s such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good, and you can just feel it."

"I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," Zendaya added.