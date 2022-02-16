'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Tom Holland a big fan of India, wants to visit Taj Mahal

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is waiting for his movie ‘Uncharted’ to be released in India, has expressed his love for the country. The actor has confessed how much he loves India while promoting his film.

As per India TV, during a the promotional event, Tom Holland stated, “I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received.” The actor mentioned that he wants to visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

The actor says he wants to see the Taj Mahal in Agra. He stated, “I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India.”

For the unversed, Tom’s film ‘Uncharted’ will be released in four languages (Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil) on February 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are said to have bought a home together in London, where Tom’s family also resides. According to sources, the pair spent £3 million (about 30 crore) buying the mansion and will spend another £250,000 (around 2.5 crore) on renovations.

Tom and Zendaya, both 25, met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015 and last appeared together in the smash blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' last year. Last week, the two were seen holding hands in London after visiting Tom’s parents.

The two also picked up the keys to their new London home on the same visit, according to a report in the British tabloid Mirror. Zendaya owns a mansion in Los Angeles, while Tom already owns a home in the city. According to the article, their new six-bedroom mansion is located in Richmond, a posh southwest London neighbourhood close to Tom's hometown of Kingston-upon-Thames.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the publication quoted a source as saying.