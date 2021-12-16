‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch, was released on December 16, and on the first day of its release, the film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, was leaked. Yes, you read that correctly. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has become the latest victim of piracy, which is bad news for the filmmakers. The film has been pirated on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites like movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's unexpected leak may have an impact on its box office performance in India. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017) and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019).

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has received positive reviews from both critics and fans. Netizens are hailing it as an interesting and emotional watch. The current Spider-Man series has managed to impress on all counts, from Tom Holland and Zendaya's acting to the action sequences. The advance booking box office collection has shattered significant records. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released in India a day before it was released in the United States.

This isn't the first time a show has been leaked just hours after it has been released. ‘Money Heist season 5 volume 2’ was previously pirated online, and films like ‘Aarya 2’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Bob Biswas’, ‘Money Heist 5’, ‘Kurup’,’ Annaatthe’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Bhuj’, ‘Shershaah’, and ‘The Family Man 2’ were also targeted by pirate sites.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)