'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Andrew Garfield says lying about his role was 'stressful but weirdly enjoyable'

The latest Spider-Man flick has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2021 raking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. You might have been living under a rock if you still don't know that Andrew Garfield from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series (2012-14) and Tobey Maguire from the original Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

In a recent interview, Andrew Garfield has revealed that lying about his role in Marvel's latest film was stressful, but also weirdly enjoyable. Talking to The Wrap, the actor said, "It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable."

Andrew compared the whole experience of lying about his appearance in the film to the part game Werewolf, in which some participants in a group are made werewolves but they must hide their identity until the game is over. He said, "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. Like anyone who’s played the game Werewolf knows, if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you. You’re gonna have to lie to your friends’ faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game. But it was thrilling, actually."

Talking about the leaked images from 'No Way Home' sets which could have spoiled the film's well-kept secret, Andrew said, “I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it."

Meanwhile, Garfield just won his first Golden Globe recently for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', based on the stage musical of the same name created by Larson himself. He won the 'Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy' at the 79th edition of the awards announced recently.