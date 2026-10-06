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Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release: Marvel blockbuster is now streaming on five platforms but there's a twist

Tom Holland-starrer Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highest-grossing film of 2026 and the third highest-grossing film of all time, is now available to rent on five different streaming platforms in India - Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, and Google Play Movies.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release: Marvel blockbuster is now streaming on five platforms but there's a twist
Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release
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Headlined by Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke multiple box office records and became one of the biggest blockbusters upon its release in July earlier this year. The 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series grossed $2.5 billion worlwide and became the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, the highest-grossing film of 2026, and also the third-highest grossing film of all time behind the 2019 Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame ($2.925 billion) and the 2009 science fiction film Avatar ($2.923 million). With the earnings of $954 million in United States and Canada, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also dethroned the 2015 release Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) to become the highest-grossing film at the Hollywood domestic box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now available for RENT on 5 OTT platforms

More than two months after its theatrical release, the Tom Holland-led Marvel blockbuster is now available to rent on five different streaming platforms in India - Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, and Google Play Movies. On Monday, Sony Pictures India had shared the announcement on its social media handles with the caption, "Your Spidey senses are tingling for all the right reasons. Rent Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing tomorrow on @primevideoin @bmsstream @zee5 @appletv and @googleplay." The American superhero film will start streaming for free after a few weeks on JioHotstar, the home of all the Marvel movies in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office records in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also created history at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland-starrer collected Rs 501 crore net in India, becoming the first-ever Hollywood film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India. The second biggest Hollywood film in India is James Cameron's 2022 science fiction epic Avatar: The Way of Water, which had earned Rs 378 crore net in India. Brand New Day also dethroned the long-standing opening-day record of the 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame, delivering the biggest day 1 ever for a Hollywood release in the country. The Spider-Man film earned Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day and comfortably surpassed Avengers: Endgame's day 1 collection of Rs 53.10 crore net, a benchmark that had remained unbeaten for over seven years.

READ | Avengers Endgame beats Avatar to become highest-grossing film of all time with Encore re-release

 

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