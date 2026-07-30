Spider-Man Brand New Day movie review: Despite impressive plot, spectacular action, Tom Holland's film suffers from War 2 syndrome, falls flat on...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day starts with a bang and goes on another level with its action set pieces and drama. But gets hampered by an underdeveloped, sloggish third act, ending the adventure on a disappointing note.

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo

Runtime: 144 mins (2 hr 24 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Spider-Man: Brand New Day synopsis

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's been 4 years since the world has forgotten Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as Spider-Man. He continues battling every possible threat to save New York and even win the Key to the City. But deep down, Peter is battling a much more complex battle, suppressing his feelings, and trying his best to stay away from the people he loves, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Soon, Spidey faces the biggest challenge of his life, battling a telepathic mutant, Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), who can read, possess, and control anyone. Jean Grey is on the hunt to obtain V-Max, a mysterious power hidden in the Department of Damage Control (DODC), under Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman). Spidey has to protect DODC and the people of NYC from Jean Grey, while overcoming a dangerous evolution within himself that's making him more dangerous to others. Will Peter surrender to his superpower, becoming a killing machine? Will he be able to stop Jean Grey from killing the entire city? These interesting questions form the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

First thoughts on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

When it comes to Spidey adventures, Tom Holland maintained an impressive momentum as the web-slinger. Each of his films beat his previous instalments. With No Way Home, the Spider-Man franchise hit a pinnacle. The expectations are at an all-time high. You expect nothing but a blast of a time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day starts with a bang and goes on another level with its action set pieces and drama. But gets hampered by an underdeveloped, sloggish third act, ending the adventure on a disappointing note.

Performances of the impressive cast

Spider-Man 4 has an impressive ensemble cast with Tom leading the franchise like a pro. He brings the required maturity to the character, and more than Spider-Man, he shines better as Peter Parker. Zendaya as MJ is adorable and puts out a much-improved portrayal. Her confrontational moments with Tom stand out. Jacob Batalon continues to charm and entertain, despite little scope. The new additions to the cast have elevated the drama. Sadie Sink as Jean Grey is terrific. She holds an enigmatic persona, and there's always a curiosity to know her true motives. Sadie even shines in emotional moments. Jon Bernthal as foul-mouthed Frank Castle aka Punisher is a scene-stealer, upgrading action sequences with his badass persona and subtle comedic punches. Mark Ruffalo as Dr Bruce Banner adds much value to the action adventure, although he looks underutilised in this one.

Watch the trailer of Spider-Man 4

What doesn't work for Spider-Man 4?

Before calling the plus points, it's better to discuss what doesn't work for the latest Spidey adventure. The biggest flaw or drawback was the dull third act. A climax needs to have a spectacular action set piece with clap-worthy moments. Just remember the battle of No Way Home, where we see Tom, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield beating the sh*t out of the baddies. Or Tom fighting with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio in Far From Home (2021). Comparatively, Brand New Day has a very dull, sloppy climax, focusing more on emotions than action. The movie also lacks a strong antogonist. Jean Grey ain't a villain, and that spoils the fun. The final 15 minutes will remind you of War 2, where the entire drama fizzles out due to emotional confrontation.

Mark as The Mighty Hulk is royally wasted. He could have brought so much value in the third act. Even Scorpion had so much potential, but was left underutilised. The film deserves a better script and screenplay, and even director Destin Daniel Cretton disappoints as the director.

What works for Spider-Man 4?

The movie has a strong first half. The elevation scenes, action set-pieces, particularly Spidey vs Hulk, the chase sequences, and clash with Scorpion keep you at the edge of your seat. The camaraderie between Peter and Punisher is also fun to watch.

Overall verdict

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hints at the downfall of Tom's Spidey franchise. Though it could have been much better, it is still a must-watch for Spidey fans. PS: Now I'm more worried about Avengers: Doomsday.