Spider-Man: Brand New Day dethrones Avatar 2 to become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, check top 10 list

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, surpassing James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. It has crossed Rs 415 crore net and touched Rs 500 crore gross in India, topping a list dominated by Marvel and Disney titles.

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day has done what no Hollywood film has managed before in India. Just 11 days after its release, the Marvel superhero blockbuster has shattered the all-time Hollywood box-office record in the country, racing past James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

Released on July 30, the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial has also created another piece of history by becoming the first Hollywood film to breach the Rs 400 crore net mark in India. Following its second weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected over Rs 415 crore net in the country.

And the film’s dominance doesn’t stop there. In terms of gross collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day touched the Rs 500 crore mark in India on Monday. It has consequently toppled Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed Rs 477.50 crore during its theatrical run in the country.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes over India's Hollywood box-office chart

The record-breaking run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has completely reshuffled the list of Hollywood's biggest grossers in India.

At No. 2 is now James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), while Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019), directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, occupies the third spot with ₹445 crore gross.

Its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), follows at No. 4 after earning Rs 298 crore at the Indian box office.

The next name on the list is another Tom Holland-led Marvel blockbuster. Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the predecessor to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, stands at No. 5 with Rs 271 crore gross in India.

Marvel dominates Hollywood's biggest films in India

The numbers underline just how powerful Marvel's hold has become over the Indian box office. Four of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films in India are MCU titles, and all four feature Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

The Walt Disney Company, which also owns Marvel, has an equally strong presence in the rankings. Disney occupies the sixth spot with Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book (2016), the adventure fantasy adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's seminal 1894 collection of stories. The film grossed Rs 240 crore in India.

Avatar 3, The Odyssey and Disney titles complete the top 10

The seventh spot belongs to another James Cameron spectacle, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Released last year as the follow-up to Avatar: The Way of Water, the third instalment in the Avatar franchise earned Rs 235 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Christopher Nolan's mythological epic The Odyssey, meanwhile, occupies the eighth position. The film, which is still running in cinemas, has recorded Rs 201 crore in India gross collections.

At No. 9 is yet another Disney title - Jon Favreau's The Lion King (2019). The adventure fantasy remake of the iconic animated film amassed Rs 190 crore at the Indian box office.

Rounding out the top 10 is Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), directed by Barry Jenkins. The musical drama, which serves as a prequel and sequel to The Lion King, grossed Rs 172 crore in India.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day continuing its theatrical run, the Tom Holland-led film has already rewritten the Hollywood box-office record book in India. And with the film still adding to its tally, its new benchmark could climb even higher in the days ahead.

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