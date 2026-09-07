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Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland film scripts history, is first Hollywood film to earn Rs 500 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far and ranks as the third highest-grossing film of all time globally, behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

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Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland film scripts history, is first Hollywood film to earn Rs 500 crore in India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day mints Rs 500 crore in India
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created history at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland-led Marvel blockbuster has officially crossed the Rs 500 crore net mark in India, becoming the first-ever Hollywood film to achieve the feat. The film reached the milestone in its sixth weekend, turning its extraordinary theatrical run into a historic box office achievement. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the milestone in his latest update, revealing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 43 lakh on Friday, Rs 72 lakh on Saturday and Rs 83 lakh on Sunday in Weekend 6. The Rs 1.98 crore haul over the weekend pushed its total India net collection to Rs 500.21 crore. 

How has Spider-Man: Brand New Day performed in India?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to a record-breaking start and continued to dominate the Indian box office across subsequent weeks. Its first week contributed a massive Rs 336 crore, followed by Rs 111.78 crore in Week 2. The film then added Rs 31.70 crore in Week 3, Rs 12.46 crore in Week 4 and Rs 6.29 crore in Week 5. Its sixth weekend collection of Rs 1.98 crore finally took it past the unprecedented Rs 500 crore net mark. It has now become the first Hollywood release to enter the Rs 500 crore net club, setting a new benchmark for overseas films in the Indian market.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

And the film's global performance is equally staggering. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $2.408 billion worldwide, according to the latest global figures. Its phenomenal run has made it the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.922 billion). It has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far and ranks as the third highest-grossing film of all time globally, behind only Avatar ($2.923 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion).

READ | Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film creates bhaukaal in opening weekend

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