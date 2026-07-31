Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland film beats Avengers Endgame to become biggest Hollywood opener in India

Headlined by Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned a staggering Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day and comfortably surpassed Avengers: Endgame's day 1 collection of Rs 53.10 crore net in India. The fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man series has now scored India's biggest Hollywood opening.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day has rewritten Indian box office history. The Tom Holland-led superhero spectacle has dethroned the long-standing opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame (2019), delivering the biggest day 1 ever for a Hollywood release in the country. Released on July 30, Thursday, the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned a staggering Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this record-breaking debut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day comfortably surpassed Avengers: Endgame's day 1 collection of Rs 53.10 crore net, a benchmark that had remained unbeaten for over seven years.

Can Spider-Man Brand New Day become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India?

Since the reviews and audience reception is positive, the film could go on to eclipse the lifetime earnings of James Cameron's 2022 epic science fiction action film Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs 378 crore net) to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in Indian box-office history, while setting a new precedent as the first foreign title to cross the Rs 500 crore benchmark.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day all about?

The Tom Holland-starrer picks up four years after the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves. The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew details

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion are also part of the cast.

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