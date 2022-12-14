Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer: Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy's trip to multiverse leads to biggest showdown

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer: The Oscar-winning saga of Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy continues, and the first trailer of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is finally here. The film is the direct sequel to the 2018 pathbreaking, computer-animated blockbuster Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse,

The sequel will explore the concept of the multiverse more deeply, and we can imagine endless possibilities of our favourite Marvel characters featuring in Miles Morales' adventure.

The basic premise of the film revolves around Miles Morales taking another leap of faith, and going further into the multiverse. Soon, his trip to the inter-dimensional universes will face multiple, life-threatening challenges. In the film, Miles will encounter a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.