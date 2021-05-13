'Creepy grown old men taking pictures of baby': Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for clicking daughter Willa Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas who embraced parenthood in 2020 are leaving no stone unturned in protecting their child from the media glare. However, their daughter Willa Jonas was papped and the 'Game of Thrones' actor took to her Instagram story and slammed the photographers with an angry video. But Sophie deleted the video in which she called out the paparazzi by calling them 'creepy old men'.

A fan club got their hands on the video and shared it on Twitter. In the video, Turner is heard saying, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs, I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

Sophie further says, "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Earlier during an interaction with CBS This Morning, Joe had spoken about his baby girl Willa. He said that she is gorgeous and revealed that he learnt 'naps are nice' after embracing fatherhood.

Joe added, "It was forced time at home. I am always on the go, moving, travelling, touring… to be in one place for a solid amount of time, just having my feet on the ground and being with my family, my immediate family is time I don’t think I’ll get back."