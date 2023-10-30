Headlines

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival commenced on October 27 and is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices, facilitating the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities, while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai. 

The festival announced that Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla will be the closing night film of the festival. Written and directed by Coppola, Priscilla is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, Bad Times at the El Royale) as Priscilla, Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) as Elvis Presley, and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, Bottoms, The Lost Daughter).

The film will receive its South Asia Premiere on Friday, November 3, at the PVR Maison in BKC, following a successful World Premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where the film received a seven-minute standing ovation. Cailee Spaeny was also awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her portrayal of Priscilla.

The synopsis of the film reads, “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.” 

Director of Photography on the film is Philippe Le Sourd, Costume Designer Stacey Battat, Editor Sarah Flack, and Production Designer Tamara Deverell. The film is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Sofia Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley. The film is financed by Fremantle Group.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opened on October 27 with Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

