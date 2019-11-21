Smile please! After crossing $1 billion milestone, Todd Philips & Joaquin Phoenix reunite for 'Joker' sequel

Not very long back, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker released in theatres and received massive praises. The movie also became the highest-grossing R-rated film so far. If reports on The Hollywood Reporter are anything to go by, then the movie is now also set to have a sequel of its own.

The report states that Todd Phillips entered the Warnes Bros. Pictures Group office and wanted to finalize a deal with the chairman Toby Emmerich's office. Phillips wanted the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.

"This did not go down well with Emmerich," a source informed the portal. However, this source also went on to mention that Todd indeed walked out by finalizing one deal - to take forward at least one other DC story. That story happens to be the sequel of Joker.

The Hollywood Reporter stated in the report that Todd will helm the sequel of Joker once again. Alongside, he and Scott Silver, who were responsible for the screenplay of Joker, will take the story forward. So it indeed appears that Todd and Scott are all set to reveal some more details about Joker, with none other than Joaquin Phoenix.