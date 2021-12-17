'Should I add my IMDB link?' Priyanka Chopra reacts to the news calling her 'Nick Jonas' wife'

Bollywood's diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made India proud by taking it to a global level, and she has done some amazing work in the west. 'The White Tiger' actress Priyanka will soon be seen in the much-anticipated 'Matrix Resurrections,' opposite Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. While the 'Desi Girl' is busy promoting the upcoming action flick, happily posing for shutterbugs, she got furious over a news report.

Priyanka shared an image of the Good Morning America news report on her Instagram. She pointed out that the portal has addressed her as 'Nick Jonas wife.' Despite her effort in making an identity for herself, she has been addressed as the songwriter's wife. Well, Chopra knows how to give it back, she posted the image and said, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'." Priyanka further mock the news and asked that why a woman have to go through such mockery, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" Here's the image. (Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Priyanka's next film, 'Matrix Resurrections' will release in cinemas and on the digital platform on December 22. In the film, she's playing Sati, a character that helps Neo in solving the mind-bending puzzle of the Matrix. Apart from this, Priyanka also has a web series 'Citadel,' which stars Chopra, along with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and others. Priyanka recently completed 'Citadel' called it as her most intense work, and she shared the wrap-up celebration moments on her social media. On the Bollywood front, she will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa,' with Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.